Anand: Man held for murder, attempted rape of 8-year-old boy

A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and killing an eight year old boy in a village in Anand on Sunday in an attempted rape bid.

According to police, the victim, whose father works as a driver, went missing on March 2, outside his residence in a village under Vasad taluka of Anand after which an FIR for abduction against unknown persons was filed.

Police said that the victim’s body was finally recovered from the banks of Mahisagar river in Anand on March 4.

On the same day, police arrested the accused man, who is a resident of the same village.

“The accused was known to the child. On March 2 afternoon, he abducted the victim after luring him with promises of buying a spinning top toy (Lattu) for him. The accused then took the child to the banks of Mahisagar river and tried to rape him. After the child started crying for help, the accused then forcibly drowned him in the Mahisagar river by holding his head in the water and returned home,” said a senior police official at Vasad Police Station.

According to police, a letter written in Hindi was also recovered from a shop of one of the relatives of the missing child.

“The accused, after killing the child, wrote an anonymous letter in Hindi regarding the abduction of the child and left it at the shop of one of the relatives, in order to mislead the investigation. The accused has been booked under sections 302 for murder, 362 for abduction of the IPC and sections of the protection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) act,” added the official.