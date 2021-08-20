Anand: Illegal telephone network busted, 2 held

Police in Anand busted an illegal telephone network that was used to route international calls from foreign-based operatives into local mobile network and arrested two persons who were allegedly using a “Sim Box/Sim Bank” for the purpose, incurring losses to India’s telecom sector.

A team of Anand Local Crime Branch (LCB) conducted a raid in Memon Colony in Borsad town on Wednesday night and arrested Babar Ali Makbool Ahmed Ansari (40) and Mir Faisal Maksud Ahmed Ansari (32) — natives of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Police also seized four Sim boxes/Sim banks and 64 Sim cards from the accused’s residence during the raid. According to police, the accused were flouting the guidelines of the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) by hiding the identity of the international caller and converting it into local calls for financial gains.

“An illegal telephone network to route international calls from foreign-based operatives into local mobile network was busted. The accused duo was operating this Sim Box / Sim Bank on the instruction of one Zaleel from Kuwait. The accused used four electronic devices — SIMBOX to install 32 SIM cards in each box using more than 64 SIM cards to illegally convert ISD calls to local ones. The offence has been registered at Anand cyber crime police station,” said a senior police officer in Anand.

Explaining about the Sim Box technology, the officer added, “A Sim box technology is used to route international calls as local calls.

Each box has 32 of GSM SIM cards. Using this technology, the box operator is able to convert VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls to local GSM network and bypass international rates charged by local mobile network operators and also pose a national security risk. Calls rerouted through Sim box will be masked with a local number. Even a single Sim box is capable of routing thousands of international dubious calls each day.”