scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Anand civil hospital to be operational by August 2025: State tells HC

Health department joint secretary, Prakash Patni, in his affidavit, submitted that the project implementation unit (health) has come up with a timeline for the construction of the hospital.

The health department estimates that the construction of the hospital will be completed by March 2025 and then be made operational by August 2025. A public interest litigation was filed last year pointing out that despite the allotment of land in 2016, the civil hospital planned for Anand district had not taken off till date.
Listen to this article
Anand civil hospital to be operational by August 2025: State tells HC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A government district hospital is expected to be operational by August 2025 in Anand, the health department informed the Gujarat High Court in an affidavit dated February 24. The statement comes in the backdrop of a division bench of the HC expressing its shock at the absence of a government district hospital in Anand, despite the district coming into existence in 1997.

Health department joint secretary, Prakash Patni, in his affidavit, submitted that the project implementation unit (health) has come up with a timeline for the construction of the hospital.

A revised administrative approval for the construction at Anand is expected this month, following which the planning and designing work for the construction is estimated to be completed by June. Thereafter, the process for procurement of tender and subsequent commencement of work, including releasing work order, is estimated to be completed by October 2023.

The next hearing in the case will be on July 10.

Also Read
Pradeep Sharma
Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma arrested in case over regularisation of enc...
102% rise in average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power betwe...
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge

The health department estimates that the construction of the hospital will be completed by March 2025 and then be made operational by August 2025. A public interest litigation was filed last year pointing out that despite the allotment of land in 2016, the civil hospital planned for Anand district had not taken off till date.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 00:48 IST
Next Story

Petitions seek Nepal PM trial for killings during insurgency days

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close