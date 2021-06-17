Anand accident that killed 9: Truck driver who ‘drove on wrong side’ arrested

The victims were returning from Aurangabad where they had gone to seek a bride for a friend who also died in the accident. (PTI Photo)

A day after nine persons, including two children, were killed in an accident on a state highway in Anand, police arrested the driver of the truck that was allegedly speeding on the wrong side and hit a Maruti Eeco van in which the deceased were travelling.

A team of Anand Police on Thursday arrested the accused driver, Rajesh Bagel, a native of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, who fled from the accident spot on Tarapur-Vataman state highway on Wednesday.

The victims were returning from Aurangabad where they had gone to seek a bride for a friend who also died in the accident. The group had halted at Surat, before starting for Bhavnagar. The van’s front portion was mangled in the impact and the victims were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital where they were rushed by 108 ambulances.

The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ajmeri (40), his wife Mumtaj Banu Ajmeri (34) and son Raees Ajmeri (5), Altaf Ajmeri (38), his wife Anisha Banu Ajmeri (32) and daughter Muskan Ajmeri (12) — all residents of Adamjinagar in Bhav-nagar; Rahim Saiyyad (60) and his son Mustafa Deriya (27) — residents of Vartej in Bhavnagar; and Raghav Gohil (48), resident of Sidsar in Bhavnagar. The van belonged to Mustafa and as per police, they were part of two families returning home in Bhavnagar after stay in Surat.

“A probe has revealed that Rajesh Bagel was driving the truck in a dangerous and negligent manner from the wrong side, resulting in the collision with Maruti Eeco van. According to him, he dozed off while driving due to which the accident occured. The owner of the truck has been identified as Parvez Khan from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and the cleaner has been identified as Ram Alava from Dhar in MP,” said a senior police officer in Anand.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 279 for rash driving.

An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rs 2 lakh from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been announced for kin of each deceased in the accident.