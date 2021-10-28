Anand: 3 held, 3 ‘trafficked’ women rescued

Police rescued three women in Anand who were allegedly trafficked from West Bengal and Maharashtra and arrested three persons under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for allegedly pushing them into prostitution.

According to police, a raid was conducted at Radhakunj Society in Vidyanagar area of Anand on Wednesday.

“The main accused Heena Patel and Jeenat Patel were running a brothel by the name Rudraksh Corner in Vidyanagar where a police conducted raid. We found three women in their early twenties who were trafficked by the two accused from West Bengal and Maharashtra to Anand,” said a senior police officer in Anand.

“The two accused had circulated their pictures on WhatsApp and allegedly pushed them into prostitution. A customer, Amin Qureshi, who was present at the site, was also arrested,” the officer added.