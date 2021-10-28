scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Anand: 3 held, 3 ‘trafficked’ women rescued

According to police, a raid was conducted at Radhakunj Society in Vidyanagar area of Anand on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
October 28, 2021 5:52:49 am
gujarat news“The two accused had circulated their pictures on WhatsApp and allegedly pushed them into prostitution. A customer, Amin Qureshi, who was present at the site, was also arrested,” the officer added.

Police rescued three women in Anand who were allegedly trafficked from West Bengal and Maharashtra and arrested three persons under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for allegedly pushing them into prostitution.

According to police, a raid was conducted at Radhakunj Society in Vidyanagar area of Anand on Wednesday.

“The main accused Heena Patel and Jeenat Patel were running a brothel by the name Rudraksh Corner in Vidyanagar where a police conducted raid. We found three women in their early twenties who were trafficked by the two accused from West Bengal and Maharashtra to Anand,” said a senior police officer in Anand.

Click here for more

“The two accused had circulated their pictures on WhatsApp and allegedly pushed them into prostitution. A customer, Amin Qureshi, who was present at the site, was also arrested,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement