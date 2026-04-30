An old ‘curse’, visions, a deserted house: Cops sniff out a 1992 murder mystery

Claims of a murdered woman’s curse and paranormal apparitions, occult rituals by a self-styled godman, an excavation exercise and recovery of what looks like human bone and teeth – police in Ahmedabad are digging up a septic tank in an industrial area to get to the bottom of a mystery going back three decades.

According to the police, the family that lived in the house in Vatva abandoned it about six years ago. According to reports, members of the family claimed to have seen apparitions of a woman, Farzana, allegedly murdered by one of the family members, Shamshuddin, at the house back in 1992.

The family members approached a self-styled godman and said they continued to see the apparitions even after leaving the house and moving elsewhere.

Police Sniff A Mystery

A police constable came to know of the family’s suspicious conduct. He informed senior officers

The Constable took this tip to the senior officers in the Detection of Crime Branch. The family was brought in for questioning.

Ajit Rajian, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said members of the family have said they were under tremendous stress due to recurring apparitions of the dead woman. Police are now probing what they believe is the murder of Farzana in 1992. “We learnt through our sources that the victim’s body could have been disposed of inside the septic tank inside Shamshuddin’s home, allowing the crime to remain concealed.” Now, 34 years on, a probe is on, and an FIR could be filed soon.

Police have found pieces of bone and fragments of hair and teeth in the tank Police have found pieces of bone and fragments of hair and teeth in the tank

A Piece Of Bone In A Septic Tank

In the sweltering April heat, forensic experts examined piles of mud freshly dug out from under the house yesterday. Six hours into the excavation, police found a triangular bone fragment about 2 inches long. They also found teeth and hair. It was promptly packed into a plastic bag and sent for forensic testing. The forensic team said they would keep digging till they reached the bottom of the tank.

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It usually takes about 10-15 years for a human body to decompose. In this case, officials suspect a three-decade-old murder mystery.

The FSL team chief said, “Experts in forensic medicine will first examine these bones, teeth and hair fragments to see if they belong to a human or animal. If they are human, they will check whether they belong to a male or female body.” If the remains are found to be from a woman’s body, they will be sent for a DNA match with a brother of Farzana, who lives in Mumbai.

The Murder Theory

While forensic tests are yet to confirm that the samples belong to Farzana, police believe they mark a breakthrough in a 34-year-old murder case. Shamshuddin, now believed to be dead, worked as a mason in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. During this time, he met Farzana and the two started living together near Ahmedabad. Police suspect the relationship turned sour at some point, leading Shamsuddin to murder Farzana.

Over the years, this dark secret gave way to talk about a curse, especially after the death of several people linked to the alleged crime. It became a lore of sorts, repeated in hushed tones within the family whenever misfortune struck.

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Cut To Present Day

The Indian Express had learnt that no missing persons report had been filed in Ahmedabad regarding Farzana’s disappearance. Officials of the Crime Branch, which has reached out to her brother in Mumbai, said it is likely that he filed a report with Maharashtra Police.

DCP Rajian confirmed that the house being dug up belonged to Shamshuddin, the prime suspect. He tried to sell the house six years ago, but did not find buyers. The house was then abandoned.

The adjoining house, which belonged to Shamsuddin’s sister, has been sold to Shabbir Khan and his wife, Sairabanu. The new owners have been asked to vacate their home temporarily because the excavation could endanger their safety. “We bought this house just four years ago. We only know that the original owner of the property, Salyabibi, bequeathed half of the house to her son and the other half to her daughter. We bought it from her.” Khan said police had promised reimbursement for any damage to their property.