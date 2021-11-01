Amul should look ahead, make agri self-reliant, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his maiden visit to Anand — the hub of the cooperative movements in the country — Sunday said it was “time for Amul to look forward” and incorporate several activities that have so far remained outside its realm, including building an online platform for organic farmers.

“Time has come for Amul to look ahead… Lots of issues connected with agriculture and animal husbandry need to be incorporated into the cooperative movement. It is also time to make agriculture aatmanirbhar (self-reliant). Cooperatives with success stories should come ahead. Restricting yourself to 36 lakh families of farmers (associated with Amul) is not right,” Shah said while attending the 75th year celebrations of Amul. Citing Amul’s example, he also told the gathering that farmers should protest to find solutions rather than create problems.

Shah asked Amul if it could create an online platform for farmers to help them sell their produces worldwide. “These (organic) farmers do not have a platform to market their products or sell them inside or outside the country. Can any of our cooperative bodies take this responsibility? Can institutions like Amul make such platforms?” he asked adding the move to help organic farmers will help in conserving soil health, water conservation, increase in production and will lead to farmers’ progress.