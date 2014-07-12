Amul official sponsor of Indian players to Olympics, Asian Games

Amul, one of India’s largest food products marketing company, on Friday signed an MoU with the Indian Olympic Association to sponsor the Indian contingent to the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, both of which are being held later this year.

While the XX Commonwealth Games will be held at Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 3, the XVII Asian Games is scheduled to be held at Incheon, South Korea, from September 19 and October 4.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi by Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA and R S Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul). With this, Amul becomes the “official sponsor” of the Indian team in the category of dairy products.

India is the largest producer of milk in the world and Amul is Asia’s largest milk brand. A press note, issued by the GCMMF quoted Sodhi as saying that the association will help in engaging children and youth so that they can enjoy a healthy life. Amul had in the past sponsored the Indian contingent to the London Olympic Games in 2012, which was India’s most successful Olympics.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App