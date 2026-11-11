Amul’s Gold and Taaza variants of milk will become costlier by Rs 4 and Rs 2 per litre respectively from Thursday (November 12). The increase will apply to fresh milk pouches and packs in markets across the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mother Dairy also announced it was raising the prices of milk Rs 2-4 per litre, with the revised rates set to come into effect on Thursday. The biggest market for Mother Dairy, which is owned by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is Delhi-NCR.

The price rise of up to 5.5% in the price of Amul milk reflects an increase in the prices of fodder and cattle feed.