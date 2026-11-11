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- Amul milk price
Amul’s Gold and Taaza variants of milk will become costlier by Rs 4 and Rs 2 per litre respectively from Thursday (November 12). The increase will apply to fresh milk pouches and packs in markets across the country.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mother Dairy also announced it was raising the prices of milk Rs 2-4 per litre, with the revised rates set to come into effect on Thursday. The biggest market for Mother Dairy, which is owned by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is Delhi-NCR.
The price rise of up to 5.5% in the price of Amul milk reflects an increase in the prices of fodder and cattle feed.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, said that the revision in the price of milk was due to a “steep increase in input cost of milk production as well as processing”.
Amul Taaza toned milk, Amul’s largest-selling variant with 3% milk fat, will see a Rs 2 per litre increase, translating into a 3.3% rise.
Amul Gold milk, which contains 6% milk fat, will become costlier by Rs 4 per litre, or 5.5%, GCMMF said in a statement on Wednesday.
“There is a significant increase in the cost of green and dry fodder, cattle feed ingredients like oil cake, maize and molasses, milk packaging film, and fuel during the year,” the release said.
The federation also cited low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat and several other parts of the country, and described the prevailing conditions as “challenging environmental circumstances”.
It said that it was “constrained to increase the consumer price of milk to pay better prices to our producers and support them in these difficult times”.
GCMMF said its member unions had increased the procurement price paid to farmers by 4-5% over the past year. A similar revision, it said, would provide further support to milk producers.
The federation also underlined the share of consumer revenue returned to dairy farmers through the cooperative structure.
“It is important to note that 80% of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul co-operative structure is returned to our 36 lakh milk producers,” the release said.
It added that “a major portion of the increase in the selling price of milk will go back to the milk producers”, and that the higher returns would encourage farmers to increase milk production.
This is the second time in less than six months that the two major dairy companies have raised the retail price of fresh milk. Both Amul and Mother Dairy milk became costlier by Rs 2 per litre from May 14.
“The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year,” GCMMF, the Anand-based dairy cooperative, had said at the time.
It had said that its member unions had increased farmers’ procurement price by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which was a 3.7% increase over May 2025.