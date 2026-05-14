Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2 a litre

The previous hike – by Rs 2 per litre – was effected in May last year.

THE GUJARAT Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand has hiked the price of fresh milk by Rs 2 per litre across variants citing increased costs of fuel, packaging and cattle feed. The new prices, effective from Thursday (May 14), translates to approximately 2.5-3.5 per cent (hike) per litre, “which is lower than average food inflation,” the company said in a release issued on Wednesday.

The previous hike – by Rs 2 per litre – was effected in May last year. “There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year. Our member unions have also increased farmer’s procurement price by Rs 30 per kg fat which is 3.7% increase over May 2025”, the release said.