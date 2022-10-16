scorecardresearch
Amul milk prices raised by Rs 2 per litre; Gujarat exempted

In the past year, Amul Gold milk prices have gone up by more than 10 per cent. A 500 ml milk pouch of Amul Gold that was priced at Rs 28, was raised to Rs 29 in June 2021.

amul milk, Amul milk price, amul milk price rise gujarat, Amul milk price, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe hike in prices is, however, restricted to Amul Gold and Buffalo Milk, sources said.

Ahead of Diwali, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has decided to increase Amul milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets, except Gujarat, official sources said Saturday. This is the third hike in fresh milk prices this calendar year.

The hike in prices is, however, restricted to Amul Gold and Buffalo Milk, sources said. When asked the reason for leaving out a poll-bound Gujarat from the hike, Jayen Mehta, Chief Operating Officer of GCMMF said, “It was a decision of the management and I can’t comment about it.” GCMMF Managing Director RS Sodhi did not respond to calls or messages.

Defending the August hike, GCMMF had cited the 20 per cent rise in the cost of cattle feed. The rise in milk prices in the past was followed by a subsequent rise in Amul milk products.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:23:12 am
