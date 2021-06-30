Amul milk to cost more by Rs 2 per litre from July 1

In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category, GCMMF said.

The price of Amul milk will go up by Rs 2 per litre across India from Thursday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) stated here.

“The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into four per cent increase in MRP (maximum retail price), which is much lower than average food inflation. The price revision is being done all India, in rest of the markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk,” stated GCMMF in an official release.

In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 29 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 23 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 26 per 500ml.

The GCMMF said that prices of Amul milk has not been revised for the past one-and-a-half years. “Due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, the overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat, which is more than 6% over previous year. Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” it added.

Amul had last raised its prices by Rs 2 per litre in December 2019.