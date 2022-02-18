Amul employee, wife booked for defrauding company of Rs 4 crore

An employee of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Amul, in Gandhinagar has been booked for allegedly showing fake transport bills to the tune of over Rs 4 crore in the name of a company registered in his wife’s name.

According to police, Ujjwal Vyas, assistant manager in the accounts department of Amul Fresh Products office in Bhat, and his wife Miti Vyas were booked in an FIR at Adalaj police station Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the company to the tune of Rs 4.02 crore through alleged fake transport bills from 2010 to 2022.

As per a complaint lodged by Anil Bayati, general manager at GCMMF, Gandhinagar, at Adalaj PS, “During an internal audit, it was found that one Miti Vyas, owner of MU Cartig transport company, has received cheques from the company on certain bills that were found to be duplicate copy of other genuine bills.”

“It was also found that Miti is the wife of Ujjwal Vyas and as per regulations of the company, any employee or their close relative cannot do business with the company… He accepted that he floated a fake company under the name of his wife and from 2010 to 2022, he deposited over Rs 4.05 crore to his wife’s account,” the complaint added.

Police have booked the duo under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud, 408 for criminal breach of trust by clerk, 465 for forgery, 467 for forgery of valuable security, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating, 471 for fraudently using as genuine a forged document and 120b for criminal conspiracy.