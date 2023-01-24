Amul elections: Shamal Patel to continue as GCMMF chairman

Shamal Patel has been re-elected as the chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the umbrella body of milk cooperatives in Gujarat which owns the brand Amul, Tuesday.

The election, that took place in Anand in the presence of the heads of all the district cooperative milk unions, also re-elected Valamji Humbal as the vice-chairman. The election comes just a couple of weeks after the Board of Directors of GCMMF abruptly ended the services of its Managing Director, RS Sodhi.

Shamal Patel, who is also the chairman of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, and Humbal, who heads Sarhad Dairy in Kutch, were elected as GCMMF chairman and vice-chairman respectively for the first time in July 2020.