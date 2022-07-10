scorecardresearch
AMU seeks Centre’s nod to confer degree on Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman

The Indian Express has learnt that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) first received AMU’s proposal in September last year, following which it asked for a list of foreign dignitaries who have been given honorary degrees by the university since its inception.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 3:29:41 am
THE ALIGARH Muslim University (AMU) has sought the Centre’s permission to confer an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in “view of his exemplary services and contribution to global affairs”.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) first received AMU’s proposal in September last year, following which it asked for a list of foreign dignitaries who have been given honorary degrees by the university since its inception. The university shared the names with the Centre in October 2021.

The AMU reiterated its proposal in January. The reiteration came as part of a request seeking a year’s extension for Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor, in which the main reason cited by Registrar Abdul Hamid was the vacant positions in the university’s court and executive council — which shortlists and recommends candidates for the V-C’s post to the President – as elections could not be held due to Covid-19.

While Mansoor, who was appointed V-C in May 2017, was granted extension for one year “beyond May 15, 2022, or till the appointment of the next incumbent, whichever is earlier”, the proposal on the honorary doctorate is “under consideration of the Government of India”, according to official records.

“In view of the exemplary services and contribution to the global affairs of His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman, crown prince, kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the AMU proposes to confer D.Litt. degree (honoris causa) to His Royal Highness. This gesture will further strengthen the already cordial and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India,” states the AMU proposal to the Centre.

“Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations programme of AMU on December 22, 2020, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi appreciated the role of AMU in India’s outreach towards fostering better ties with the Islamic world. Since its inception, the University has recognised and honoured exemplary service, commitment and excellence made for the global betterment,” the proposal adds.

