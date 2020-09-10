AMTS and BRTS to resume services with 50% passengers

All 149 routes of the AMTS will resume operations from 6 am till 11 pm, while 13 routes of the BRTS will resume operations from 7 am till 10 pm. (Javed Raja/File)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to resume its transport services, the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), from Thursday. However, the restriction of 50 per cent passengers and no standing in the buses will continue to apply.

All 149 routes of the AMTS will resume operations from 6 am till 11 pm, while 13 routes of the BRTS will resume operations from 7 am till 10 pm. The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta on Wednesday, to be implemented with immediate effect, stated that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by commuters travelling from the central to the east and the western areas of the city . For commuters, wearing face masks is mandatory at bus stops and while travelling. Entry in buses is to be allowed only after checking body temperature, use of sanitisers and maintaining social distancing, among other Covid-19 protocols .

BRTS and AMTS services were started following the unlockdown on limited routes with limited buses and only 50 per cent capacity. AMTS bus service will resume on all 149 routes with 700 buses. During lockdown, only 77 AMTS routes were operational, which will be increased to 149 from Thursday, increasing from 355 buses to 700. Similarly, from only eight operational routes, 13 BRTS routes will be operational with 222 buses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd