Amritpal incident not as big an issue as it is made out to be: Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dismissed the recent activities of self-appointed leader of Waaris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, and his supporters in Amritsar, saying it was “not as big an issue as it was made out to be”, and that those raising slogans in their favour were “funded from Pakistan”.

Mann was in Bhavnagar during his first visit to Gujarat after the state assembly elections.

On the sidelines of a press conference, when asked if any action would be taken against Amritpal, Mann told The Indian Express, “It’s not as big an issue as it is made out to be… To uphold peace, the government of Punjab is committed and I assure the three crore people of Punjab… in the next seven months, the radiance of progress in Punjab will be seen in the entire country. The land of Punjab is so fertile that any seed blossoms… but the seed of hatred does not grow there.”

On the rise of Amritpal since September 2022 and the incident at Ajnala on February 24 where his supporters stormed the police station protesting the arrest of his aide, Mann said, “Is Punjab just of a thousand people? You can come there and see who is raising slogans… these are just a few people who are funded from abroad… Pakistan…”

Expressing confidence that “Punjab would not get disturbed by these”, Mann said, “Everyone believes in Shri Guru Granth Sahib… shanti purvak hartal karna aapka right hai… lekin uski aad mein, Shri Guru Granth Sahib ko dhaal bana kar aap jaoge…toh samne police wale bhi Shri Guru Granth Sahib ko maanneywale hain, woh kuch nahi keh payenge (peaceful protest is your right, but using that as a garb, if you use Guru Granth Sahib as your shield, even the police cannot say anything as they also believe in it).”

“Take blessings from Guru Granth Sahib, follow its principles, but using that as a shield and saying the police could not do anything… you cannot call it your victory,” he said.

Claiming that the environment in Punjab is peaceful and that “it is being condemned from all fronts that Shri Granth Sahib cannot be taken like this to the lanes or police stations”, the Punjab CM said, “I congratulate Punjab police, they have been injured, but they saved the Granth Sahib from being disrespected. I request the scholars of our religion that they should think about it… that tomorrow if someone takes possession of land showing the Guru Granth Sahib, police cannot do anything… All the fights, official or personal… all can be sorted out on table. Those who will do this (what the Amritpal faction did), they won’t be called the Waaris of Punjab.”

Speaking on the controversial statement of Amritpal Singh on Saturday claiming that the Ajnala incident was not violent… and that “hinsa toh abhi baaki hai (violence is yet to happen)”, Mann said, “Yeh khayaali pulao hain (this is a fantasy)… Punjab has seen black days for 10 years. The police of Punjab are capable enough, no one is allowed to break the law… the government of Punjab is the government of the common man who wants employment, free electricity, world class education for children, and medical treatment, infrastructure… no one is bigger than the law.”