Amreli records highest rainfall at 23 mm as 56 talukas receive showers

Widespread unseasonal rainfall accompanied with high velocity winds occurred in more than 50 talukas in the state on Monday, with Bagasra in Amreli recording the highest of 23 mm rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of rainfall on March 7 and 8, attributing it to a “western disturbance”.

As many as 56 talukas in Amreli, Rajkot, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Dang, Narmada, Gandhinagar, Surat, Valsad and Tapi received rain on Monday.

Ahmedabad city also reported heavy winds in the evening, accompanied with heavy rainfall, bringing a respite from high temperatures prevailing for several days.

Other areas that received rain were Gondal and Lodhika in Rajkot, Dediapada in Narmada, Mansa in Gandhinagar, Kaprada in Valsad, Chhota Udepur and Jetpur Pavi in Chhota Udepur, Becharaji in Mehsana, Lathi in Amreli, Palitana in Bhavnagar and Vapi in Valsad.

As per the IMD, on March 7, light thunderstorm with lightning and hail along with surface wind 30- 40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain is “very likely” at isolated places in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Dang, Surat, Tapi, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Surendranagar, Botad and Bhavnagar.

On March 8, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light rain is “very likely” in the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Dahod and Dang.

Surendranagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius followed by Bhuj and Keshod at 38.3 degrees Celsius. Rajkot recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius, Ahmedabad 37.6, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Kandla airport 37.4, Amreli 37, Deesa and Naliya 36.7, Gandhinagar 36.5, Surat 36.4 and Veraval 33.6 degrees Celsius.