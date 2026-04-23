Death in Amreli hospital over ‘food wastage’: Court to decide on murder charge only after cause is known

The Special Atrocity Court in Amreli district on Thursday, asked the police to submit the report of the “cause of death” of Mahesh Premji Rathod before it on May 1, to help decide whether murder charges should be included in the FIR. Rathod, a 24-year-old Dalit man from Gopalgram village of Amreli, had collapsed on the floor of Shantabaa General Hospital and died on April 20 during treatment, three days after he was allegedly assaulted by about seven men after a dispute over food wastage. His family has refused to take his body for final rites since, and has been protesting outside the hospital demanding for murder sections to be added against the accused.

Seven persons have been booked for the assault, and sections of rioting and unlawful assembly for allegedly repeatedly hit Rathod with plastic pipes over the argument on April 17, breaking his left hand.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Advocate Navchetan Parmar, who is representing the family, said, “The court of judge DS Shrivastava instructed the Investigation Officer to take this up as a special case and urgently seek the report from the FSL about the cause of death of Mahesh Rathod and submit it in court on May 1.”

DS Shrivastava is the 4th Additional District & Sessions Judge in Amreli who presided over the Special Atrocity Court.

The Investigating Officer of the case, DySP Chirag Desai of Amreli Division, told the Indian Express, “We informed the court that we do not have the cause of death of Mahesh Rathod as the FSL report is still pending. The court has given us time to present the report on May 1. We will be writing a priority letter to the Forensic Science department of Sir Takhtasinhji Civil Hospital in Bhavnagar.”

On April 17, when Mahesh Rathod, who worked as a Rector at Gyan Shakti school in Dhari, was home at Gopalgram village, for the weekend. He had taken his septuagenarian uncle, Amra Rathod, to Shantabaa General Hospital in Amreli town which is about 32 km from their village.

After admitting his uncle to the hospital, Mahesh Rathod went to get some lunch. He saw that an organisation was serving food free-of-cost to families and caregivers, behind the hospital building and sat to eat.

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However, according to the FIR filed on the basis of the deceased’s own complaint, he could not consume the dal-rice and was feeling nauseous, so he decided to throw the rest of the food. But, when Bharat Acharya, the head of this organisation, saw him “wasting food”, he allegedly asked Rathod to finish the food or pay a fine of Rs50.

The FIR stated that Rathod told Acharya that he couldn’t finish his plate and would rather pay the fine. Rathod stated that he handed over a Rs500 currency note as he did not have any change. Acharya then refused to return the excess amount and allegedly asked Rathod what caste he was and which village he came from. When Rathod told him that he was a Dalit, Acharya allegedly called three men from his group and allegedly asked them to thrash Rathod, as per the FIR. The police had moved court seeking to add sections of murder

Rathod claimed that four persons kept beating him with plastic pipes all over his body including his head. Three other men also joined in thrashing him. The arrival of his female cousins at the spot also did not deter them. It was only when his father Premji Duda Rathod and cousin Haresh Naran Rathod arrived that the bearing stopped. His family then took him to the trauma centre of the same hospital and admitted him there.

The Amreli city police booked Bharat Acharya, Kalu Sohaliya, Heera Khuman, Chatur Dafda and three others under BNS sections voluntarily causing grievous hurt, unlawful assembly, and rioting, along with sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act and the Gujarat Police Act.

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However, police officials said that since all the sections have less than 7 years punishment proscribed under the law, they were given notices to appear before the police and not placed under arrest.

While the panel post mortem of Rathod’s body was completed on April 21, the family has not claimed the body and on Thursday, reiterated that they would not do so, till they had got justice for their son. Their protest, however, which was at the hospital till April 23, will now continue at their village, said Premji Rathod, father of the deceased, in a video after the court hearing. The Indian Express had earlier spoken to Kishor Amra Rathod, cousin of the deceased, who had said that the protest would continue till they got justice for his brother.

The Indian Express attempted to reach out to the main accused Bharat Acharya over call but he remained unavailable for comment. Similarly, multiple officials of Shantabaa General Hospital also remained unavailable for comment.