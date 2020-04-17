Amreli collector issues order: Landlords asked not to charge rent from labourers

Oak also said the district administration has ensured that the stranded labourers get food essentials in time. (File Photo) Oak also said the district administration has ensured that the stranded labourers get food essentials in time. (File Photo)

The Amreli collector has issued an order under the National Disaster Management (NDM) Act, prohibiting landlords and factory/mill/farmland owners from charging rent or evicting migrant labourers from their premises till the lockdown is in place. Eight thousand agricultural and industrial sector migrant labourers are stranded in the district.

According to Amreli collector Aayush Oak, an order has been issued dated April 14, where the landlords have been asked not to take advance rent from daily wage labourers, agricultural labourers and students for April. Similarly, landlords, labour contractors factory/mill owners have been asked not to evict the labourers who are currently staying on the premises of their factories, mills or small industries. The order also states that it is the responsibility of the labour contractors, factory/businesses owners to ensure that the labourers are kept on their premises even without work.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Oak said the order has been released to ensure that the stranded migrant labourers do not start walking towards their home state or city, thereby violating the lockdown and increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“The labourers in our district belong to coastal areas of Amreli such as Babarkot and Jafrabad, Panchmahal and Patan districts and from other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In order to avoid their movement during lockdown, we have passed an order prohibiting landlords from charging rent in advance till the lockdown is in place… Violation of this order will attract action and penalty under the NDM Act,” said Oak.

Moreover, Oak also said the district administration has ensured that the stranded labourers get food essentials in time.

