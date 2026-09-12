Daaru, not dardi’: In dry Gujarat, ambulance is caught ferrying booze, not patients

In all, police recovered 672 flasks, each of 180 ml capacity, of McDowell’s No. 1 Original Reserve Whisky worth Rs 1.35 lakh, and 1,296 flasks, also of 180 ml capacity, of Blender’s Pride Reserve Whisky worth Rs 2.21 lakh. (Credit: Gujarat Police)

The Gujarat Police on Friday (September 11) stopped an ambulance on the Bhavnagar-Rajkot highway that passes through Babara taluka of Amreli district.

While the type of vehicle and its speed suggested it was transporting a patient, it turned out to be ferrying an altogether different kind of cargo: 1,968 bottles of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) stuffed inside a hidden cabinet.

The Amreli Police had been tipped off that a vehicle was transporting illegal IMFL across state lines, between Madhya Pradesh and Rajkot in Gujarat, and would pass through their district. IMFL is the official term used to describe Western-style hard spirits manufactured in India.