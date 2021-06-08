Amreli: 31 on an assault spree in private bus held

According to police, a distress call was made to the Police Control Room in Amreli to end the “joyride” after which multiple teams chased the vehicle.

As many as 31 persons returning from a holiday by a private bus were arrested in Amreli on Monday night after they allegedly assaulted toll and railway employees, obstructed police, attempted to mow down people on road and stabbed a Bolero vehicle driver, in a drunk state.

According to police, the bus belonging to Ashapura Travels that left Bhavnagar for Diu with 31 persons, including the driver, for a holiday, was on its return journey when it reached Nageshri toll post in Amreli Monday night.

“The passengers and bus driver were drunk. At Nageshri toll post in Amreli, they refused to pay the fee and assaulted two employees — Jayrajbhai and Dudhabhai — with iron rods and sticks. One passenger also threw a glass liquor bottle at the toll employees from the bus. Then the bus driver tried to speed away and attempted to mow down toll employee Jayrajbhai who was on his motorcycle,” said an officer of Amreli police.

“The bus driver continued to drive under the influence of alcohol in a dangerous manner and reached Bherai railway crossing in Rajula taluka where they created a ruckus with the Rajula police and Home Guard personnel. The driver and passengers then assaulted railway staff at the crossing and forced them to open the barricade and sped away. Later they picked up a fight with a Bolero vehicle driver on route, verbally abused him before stabbing him with a knife… he is in critical condition,” the officer addded.

According to police, a distress call was made to the Police Control Room in Amreli to end the “joyride” after which multiple teams chased the vehicle.

“Amreli police superintendent Nirlipt Rai ordered check on all roads exiting Amreli and asked police to keep a watch on the bus. A police team of Marine Pipalav police station spotted the bus on the highway and attempted to stop it. However, the driver sped away and the bus was chased and stopped at Visaliya bus stand. On checking, we found that 26 of the 31 passengers were drunk. Five passengers were found in possession of illicit alcohol,” the officer said.

All 31 passengers, including the driver Deepesh Rathore, a native of Bhavnagar, were booked under Indian Penal Code 307 for attempt to murder, 326 for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, 353 for assault on public servant, 323 for causing hurt, 504 for intentional insult, 332 for casuing hurt to public servant to deter them from duty, 279 for rash driving and sections of rioting as well as sections of the Prohibition Act and Gujarat Motor Vehicles Act.