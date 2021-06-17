Amreli: 3 held for ‘murdering’ man after ‘son eloped with woman’

Police said the victim’s son Ravji alias Vipul Baraiyya had allegedly eloped with one Sejal Vala.

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday in Amreli for allegedly murdering a man whose son eloped with a woman, who is relative of the accused, belonging to a different caste.

According to police, Gigabhai Baraiyya (50) a resident of Mota Barman village under Khambha Taluka of Amreli, was killed by three persons outside his house on June 2 night.

Initially, police had filed an accidental death report after no family members had lodged any complaint. However, an FIR for murder case was lodged after postmortem report hinted towards cause of death as injuries on head and other areas of the victim’s body. The accused have been identified as Dinesh Vala, Bharat Chauhan and Bhiku Makwana.

Police said the victim’s son Ravji alias Vipul Baraiyya had allegedly eloped with one Sejal Vala. A case of abduction was filed against Ravji at Khambha police station on the same day.

“The victim was found dead at a deserted place on June 3 morning. we found out that the victim was attacked by three accused, who are all residents of same village. Sejal who eloped with Ravji Baraiyya is the niece of Dinesh Vala and he has killed Gigabhai in a fit of rage,” said a police officer.