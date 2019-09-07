Amraiwadi building collapse: Two more bodies found, toll now 5

The death toll in Amraiwadi building collapse rose to five on Friday morning, even as police and fire brigade officials are still sifting through the debris to see if anyone else is trapped there.

“Two more bodies were retrieved from under the debris late Thursday night. Thursday we pulled out 11 people out of whom three were declared brought dead at the hospital. It is still unclear if there are anymore persons trapped under the rubble, and therefore, search operation is still on,” said R D Udavat, station in charge, Amraiwadi police station.

As many as 20 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the Amraiwadi spot for the rescue operation Thursday. The incident took place in Banglawali Chali society near Amraiwadi Torrent House in Amraiwadi area around 2 pm. Soon after the building collapsed, local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue those trapped under it.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Suri (75), Asha Ben (36) and Jaydev Suri (85), all inhabitants of the building. Those who were injured include a one-and-a-half-year-old and an eight-year-old girls.

Meanwhile, two more buildings collapsed in Jamalpur and Dariapur in old city area of Ahmedabad on Friday morning, in which no one was reported to be injured.

According to police, a three-storey house in Dariapur and a two-storey house in Momnawad society of Jamalpur collapsed early Friday morning as heavy rain lashed the areas since Thursday evening.

“No one has been hurt in the incident as only a part of the front side of the building collapsed. We have asked the residents of the nearby two buildings to vacate their houses as well. We have rescued all the five residents from the dilapidated building,” said K D Khambhla, in charge, Dariapur police station.

Giving details of the incident in Jamalpur, N N Parmar, in-charge, Gaekwad Haveli police station, said, “The two-storey house in Jamalpur was abandoned for the past one month and no one was inside when it collapsed around 11.30 am Friday.”

Deputy estate officer of central zone that includes the jurisdiction for the Dariapur and Jamalpur buildings, Ramesh Tadvi said, “The two buildings were very old and the building owners had been issued notice for maintenance but they did not undertake any repairs.”

Reacting to Amraiwadi incident, J S Prajapati, deputy commissioner who also holds the estate portfolio in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, said, “We’re regularly inspecting houses, both on a complaint-basis as well as part of our routine checks. It is not only the old city where we are doing this but across the city and all zones. We’re demolishing any hazardous construction and also issuing notices to buildings.”

When asked if any investigation is being undertaken, Prajapati said, “Once a building collapses, it is difficult to determine the cause of collapse as one can’t analyse the structure.”

Mukesh Patel, in-charge, deputy estate officer of east zone, said, “We had issued 12 notices this year from that area (near Banglawali Chali) of which three notices were issued for maintenance and nine for demolition. We pulled down a hazardous wall and construction beside the Banglawali Chali on Friday.”