Among BJP members seeking tickets for Surat civic elections, 15 couples

A team of 12 observers had been sent to Surat by the State BJP unit to listen and collect proposal forms of candidates who had shown interest in contesting the elections. (File image)

Even as the BJP began the exercise of scanning prospective candidates for the upcoming Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections scheduled on April 26, around 15 couples, including former corporators, party leaders and workers, have sought tickets for themselves or their spouses, before the team of observers.

Till Friday over 2000 persons had sought tickets for the 120 seats of the municipal corporation, the only civic body in Gujarat where all the opposition seats were taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last elections in 2021.

The SMC has 30 wards with four seats each with BJP winning 93 of 120 seats in 2021 elections and AAP candidates winning 27 seats, while Congress won nothing. Later, 14 AAP corporators shifted to the BJP, while one was suspended, leaving the current strength at 13 corporators.