Among accused facing death penalty in 2008 serial blasts case – Cleric, journalism student, trader

The Gujarat module comprised Zahid Sheikh , Imran Ibrahim Sheikh , Iqbal Qasam Sheikh, Shamshuddin Shahbuddin Sheikh , Gyasuddin Abdul Alim Ansari , Mohammad Arif Kagzi, Yunus Mohammed Bhai Mansuri, Abbas Sameja , Javed Ahmed Sheikh and Mohammad Ismail Mansuri. Most of these men were employed in shops. (File)

THE 38 accused whose sentences were confirmed by the Gujarat High Court were based out of six states, owing allegiance to Indian Mujahideen who had allegedly conspired to plant bombs in Ahmedabad and Surat.

On July 26, boat-shaped bombs went off at 22 places in Ahmedabad killing 56, while at least 29 similar bombs were discovered in Surat between July 27 and August 9 that did not go off.

Among the accused facing the gallows is Safdar Nagori, (Ujjain) former chief of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who held a journalism degree. Identified as the network’s “principal organiser” and allegedly ran training camps in Kerala and Karnataka.