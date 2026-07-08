Among accused facing death penalty in 2008 serial blasts case – Cleric, journalism student, trader

On July 26, boat-shaped bombs went off at 22 places in Ahmedabad killing 56, while at least 29 similar bombs were discovered in Surat between July 27 and August 9 that did not go off.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 02:42 AM IST
death penalty in 2008 serial blasts case, 2008 serial blasts, 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, Gujarat serial blasts, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital serial blasts, Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThe Gujarat module comprised Zahid Sheikh , Imran Ibrahim Sheikh , Iqbal Qasam Sheikh, Shamshuddin Shahbuddin Sheikh , Gyasuddin Abdul Alim Ansari , Mohammad Arif Kagzi, Yunus Mohammed Bhai Mansuri, Abbas Sameja , Javed Ahmed Sheikh and Mohammad Ismail Mansuri. Most of these men were employed in shops. (File)
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THE 38 accused whose sentences were confirmed by the Gujarat High Court were based out of six states, owing allegiance to Indian Mujahideen who had allegedly conspired to plant bombs in Ahmedabad and Surat.

On July 26, boat-shaped bombs went off at 22 places in Ahmedabad killing 56, while at least 29 similar bombs were discovered in Surat between July 27 and August 9 that did not go off.

Among the accused facing the gallows is Safdar Nagori, (Ujjain) former chief of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who held a journalism degree. Identified as the network’s “principal organiser” and allegedly ran training camps in Kerala and Karnataka.

Mufti Abu Bashir (Azamgarh), a madrasa teacher, was the “ideological force” behind the network.

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Qayamuddin Kapadia (Vadodara), a trader, and marketing professional Sajid Mansoori (Bharuch) provided “logistic support”  in Gujarat.

Former DGP Ashish Bhatia. who led the investigations as the Joint Commissioner (Crime) in 2008, says his team had joined all the dots in the case including finding the “bomb factory” in Ahmedabad’s Dani Limda area.

“Our investigations had revealed they had made the explosives using ammonium nitrate and fuel oil popularly called ANFO”, says Bhatia.

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‘Bomb makers’

As per the investigations, a Maharashtra-based technical module assembled the bombs.

This included Mohammad Akbar Ismail Chaudhari,  a computer and IT expert and Aasif Hasan Sheikh, both from Pune.

Afzal Usmani ( Mumbai) allegedly  drove a stolen car packed with explosives into the parking lot of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital trauma centre. The bomb exploded after the earlier blasts had brought victims, doctors and rescuers to the hospital, killing 37 people and crippling the city’s emergency response.

Nagori, Bashir, Kapadia, Mansoori, Chaudhari, Sheikh and Usmani are on death row.

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The Rajasthan module, led by Atik-Ur-Rehman) included Mehndihasan Ansari, a tailor, and Imran Ahmed from Madhya Pradesh, the police arrested Mohammad Ali.  Rafiuddin Kapadia – Qayamuddin’s brother, a trader, is accused of arranging safe houses and storage, while Mohammad Rafiq, a local mechanic, procured the bicycles used to carry several of the IEDs.

All of these men have been awarded life imprisonment, upheld by the Gujarat High court on Tuesday.

The Sleeper Cell

The Uttar Pradesh network included Saif-ur-Rehman Ansari , Mohammad Tanveer Pathan , Zeeshan Ahmed , Zia-ur-Rehman , Mohammad Shakeel, Mohammad Aarif Mirza  and Mohammad Saif– all of whom are on the death row. Most of these were students

The Gujarat module comprised Zahid Sheikh , Imran Ibrahim Sheikh , Iqbal Qasam Sheikh, Shamshuddin Shahbuddin Sheikh , Gyasuddin Abdul Alim Ansari , Mohammad Arif Kagzi, Yunus Mohammed Bhai Mansuri, Abbas Sameja , Javed Ahmed Sheikh and Mohammad Ismail Mansuri. Most of these men were employed in shops.

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Mohammad Usman Agarbattiwala, who ran a business of incense sticks, from Vadodara, was found to have facilitated the weapons supply chain.

Others in the plot were Qamruddin alias Raja Mohammad  and Aamil Parvaz in Madhya Pradesh, Shibli alias Sabit Abdulkarim – a diploma holder in Computer engineering and Saduli alias Harees Abdul Karim) in Kerala, Hafizhussein alias Adnan and Ahmed Bawa alias Abu  in Karnataka, Sarquddin alias Sharif Sattar  in Hyderabad, and Mohammad Arif alias Arif Badar alias Ladan Sheikh  alongside Fazal-e-Rehman alias Salauddin in Maharashtra  – all of whom have been awarded the death penalty.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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