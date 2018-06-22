Smart City Awards: Among 100 cities, Ahmedabad is second; innovation its USP

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs has granted Ahmedabad the second rank out of 100 smart cities across India, for the execution of Smart City projects under various categories, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said on Thursday. Nagpur has been ranked the first.

Mayor Bijal Patel said that the Smart City Ahmedabad Development Company Ltd (a special purpose vehicle for execution of projects) received the award.

He said that the city found place in innovative ideas category, transportation category and water and sanitation category for safe and secure Ahmedabad, intelligent transport management system and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system, respectively. The cities were marked on a set of 10 categories.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the India Smart Cities Award on 25 June, 2017 with an objective to reward cities, projects and innovative ideas. The last date for receiving entries was May 2 this year. The India Smart Cities 2018 Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has criticised the city administration for a lackadaisical approach to existing projects like Ramapir Tekra rehabilitation project, Janmitra smart card, limited use of Janmitra card, drinking water network not reaching half of the city among others.

Vadodara with the third rank and Surat with fifth, have also figured among the first 12 cities in all India rankings.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the Smart Cities Mission in 2015, a renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with the mission to develop 100 cities across the country making them citizen friendly and sustainable.

