Thursday, April 28, 2022
Ammonia leak in Ahmedabad ice factory, several evacuated, area cordoned off

According to fire officials, the gas leak was contained after two-and-a-half hours of operations, which involved diluting the ammonia by spraying water.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 28, 2022 10:37:10 pm
Fire officials said that the has leak has been contained after two and a half hours of operation. (Express Photo)

An ice factory in Ahmedabad reported ammonia leakage of “severe category” on Thursday night, after which several workers and residents of neighbouring areas had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

According to fire officials, the gas leak occurred at the National Ice Factory on Narol-Sarkhej road around 7 pm. It was contained after two-and-a-half hours of operations, which involved diluting the ammonia gas by spraying water, evacuating nearby residents, and halting traffic movement on the adjacent road.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Inayat Shaikh, divisional fire officer, Ahmedabad said, “We received the first call around 7:15 pm. A total of 30 firefighters and 10 fire service vehicles arrived at the spot. The leakage took place in the main compressor, releasing a severe category of ammonia gas into the atmosphere. A total area of 200 metres, including the adjacent road, was affected.”

Fire officials said ammonia is lighter than air, and is easily soluble in water.

“We started spraying mist in the affected area from all directions, thereby ensuring the gas is diluted. Meanwhile, all shops, factories and houses were evacuated and traffic was completely shut on the road. After the leakage was controlled to an extent, another team entered the factory premises and stopped the leak. Investigation to know the cause of the leak is on,” Shaikh said.

