Amitabh Bachchan’s first Gujarati film to release today

The premiere of “Fakt Mahilao Maate”(only for women), Amitabh Bachchan’s first Gujarati film in a cameo role, was held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Anand Pandit, producer of the film, said, “The whole narration done by Bachchan in Gujarati is one of the highlights of the film. The plot revolves around a 28-year-old character Chintan Parikh (played by Gujarati actor Yash Soni) who is granted the wish to read the minds of women around him.”

“We were looking for a dubbing artist for Bachchan… as he is not a native Gujarati speaker. But he surprised us by learning and grasping the nuances of the language in the limited time,” said Pandit.

Asked about the absence of a woman screen writer in a film which is titled as being “for women”, writer and director Jay Bodas said, “I thought probably I should take a female writer on board. But then, it is not necessary, and I did my research to bring in the perspective of a woman, and actually have over 100 hours of recordings on how and what women think and act… The audience will definitely relate to it.”

The cast of the film, Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla and Kalpana Gagdekar, alongwith producers Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, and director Jay Bodas addressed the media before the premiere. The film will release Friday across theatres in Gujarat.