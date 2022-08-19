Amitabh Bachchan’s first Gujarati film to release today

The premiere of “Fakt Mahilao Maate”(only for women), Amitabh Bachchan’s first Gujarati film in a cameo role, was held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Speaking at a press conference, Anand Pandit, producer of the film, said, “The whole narration done by Bachchan in Gujarati is one of the highlights of the film. The plot revolves around a 28-year-old character Chintan Parikh (played by Gujarati actor Yash Soni) who is granted the wish to read the minds of women around him.”
“We were looking for a dubbing artist for Bachchan… as he is not a native Gujarati speaker. But he surprised us by learning and grasping the nuances of the language in the limited time,” said Pandit.
Asked about the absence of a woman screen writer in a film which is titled as being “for women”, writer and director Jay Bodas said, “I thought probably I should take a female writer on board. But then, it is not necessary, and I did my research to bring in the perspective of a woman, and actually have over 100 hours of recordings on how and what women think and act… The audience will definitely relate to it.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The cast of the film, Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla and Kalpana Gagdekar, alongwith producers Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, and director Jay Bodas addressed the media before the premiere. The film will release Friday across theatres in Gujarat.
At 1,201, Mumbai sees biggest one-day Covid surge since June 30
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Pay-grade revision: HC drops contempt proceedings against education department
Demography is changing in border areas, maintain vigil: Amit Shah to police chiefs
Constitutional validity of SOU Act challenged
DU Executive Council nod to four-year UG programme’s first sem syllabi
Bilkis Bano case | Release of convicts: Civil society seeks to ‘undo grave miscarriage of justice’
Third Vande Bharat train rake reaches Chandigarh for weeklong trial runs
Neeraj Chopra yet to take a call on Lausanne Diamond League
Punjab CM Mann hands over station allotment letters to newly recruited ETT teachers
Classrooms in Punjab jails soon for prisoners: Jails minister
Ludhiana: Miscreants barge inside home, kidnap infant in broad daylight
Noida traffic police issues advisory for Janmashtami
Providing social security to people is not handing out free ‘revadis’: Gehlot