Gujarat confidential: Not His Confidant

The entry of former Congress leader Kunwarji Bavaliya into the BJP and his induction into the Vijay Rupani cabinet last week created a flutter in political circles. Sources said that while Bavaliya had expressed his displeasure with the Congress leadership, very few had inkling of what the BJP leadership was offering to him. BJP sources said that the decision to induct Bavaliya into the BJP and the cabinet was taken at a meeting held by BJP president Amit Shah immediately after the party’s two-day Chintan Shivir in Ahmedabad on June 25. The meeting that went on for 30 minutes was attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, party state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and a few senior RSS leaders. “It was kept very confidential,” said sources. It is to be noted that Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was not part of that meeting.

Spotted, Noted

The event to launch Central Government’s POSHAN Abhiyan in Gujarat last week, witnessed an unusual sight. While the campaign was for the nutrition of children and women in the state, the chairperson of Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Jagruti Pandya, was seated among the audience, unlike Gujarat State Commission for Women chairperson Lila Ankolia, who was provided a seat on the dais along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. As soon as he spotted Pandya in the audience, the CM asked her to join him on the dais. Pandya is wife of slain former minister and BJP leader Haren Pandya.

The Bibi Factor

All the senior officers, who accompanied Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on his six-day trip to Israel, had positive experiences to narrate, particularly of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, popularly known as Bibi. On why the Gujarat government chose Israel over the US for getting a certain technology related to water, a senior officer had this anecdote to share. “The US is a superpower and it was unlikely that they would have entertained a small state like Gujarat. Israel, despite its small size, has many modern technologies. In addition to that, the personal rapport that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has with the Israeli PM also helped in getting the treatment that we got,” the officer said. “He (Netanyahu) was scheduled to meet us for 15 minutes. However, he spoke with us for 45 minutes. A couple of tweets from him about our visit made sure that we got enormous response from other places as well,” the officer added.

Transfer Treatment

Soon after taking charge as the new State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, P Bharathi, swung into action by ordering transfers of staff. After the transfer of two senior officers, the sword is hanging on nearly a dozen staff members who will complete five years in August. The trigger cited by insiders for the shuffle is repeated allegations of corruption. Sources said that the major reason for corruption in the department was the constancy of officials as no transfers took place for the last 10-12 years.

