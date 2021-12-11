‘Temple revival taken up under PM Modi’s leadership fearlessly’: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought forth a “new age in 2014 by salvaging Hindus from humiliation and reviving forgotten centres of Hindu faith”. He made this remark while participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony for a temple for Umiya Mata, the deity of the Kadva Patidar sect, in Sola area of Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With Gujarat due for Assembly polls in 2022, Shah was also seen wooing the Patidar gathering, hailing the community for its contributions globally. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and present as well as former ministers, among others, attended the event.

Hailing the “laying of foundation stone at the hands of a holy Arya samaj member (Governor Acharya Devvrat)”, Shah added that temple revival in India has been taken up under PM Modi’s leadership “fearlessly”. Shah said, “Under Modiji’s leadership, work on our forgotten faith centres is being undertaken bhay vagar, ane shraddha saathe, samman saathe (without fear and with faith and respect).”

Devotees carry religious books on their heads at a procession during foundation stone lying ceremony of Maa Umiya Temple, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Dec 11, 2021. (PTI Photo) Devotees carry religious books on their heads at a procession during foundation stone lying ceremony of Maa Umiya Temple, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Dec 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

He further said, “Kedarnath temple and surrounding areas got washed away in the 2013 floods. But today, Narendabhai has established an idol of Adishankar there and by creating Kedardham, he has revived the faith of crores of Hindus. Also, the Kashi Vishwanath temple, destroyed during the reign of Aurangzeb, will be inaugurated by Narendrabhai on December 13… Maa Vindyavasini of Mirzapur mandir (in Uttar Pradesh) had to be hidden inside homes owing to fear of attack from Muslims. Three months ago, I laid the foundation stone there and work is going on for the construction of a temple at the cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

“For many years, Hindu community’s faith centres have been humiliated… Ane koi ane uddhar karvani sharuat nathi kari (and no one tried to salvage Hindus from such humiliation). In 2014, Indian citizens voted for Narendra Modiji giving him full majority, a first in 30 years… I had seen before, people going to temples felt a sense of shame. But Narendrabhai after receiving invitation from the President of India (as designated PM in 2014), adorned holy ashes and performed Ganga aarti at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, starting a ‘nava yug’ (new age) in this country. These temples are not just centres of religion. These are centres of community service… encouraging those who have lost hope to tide over their crises. These are centres of faith uniting the community and I’m happy that Umiyadham is coming up in my constituency in Sola.”

Referring to the purported destruction of temples, Shah added, “Unjha temple (of Umiyadevi) has been a centre of faith for ages. This journey started from Vikram Samvat 212 (Gujarati lunar calendar) and went through ups and downs… Alauddin Khilji’s commander Ulugh Khan demolished the temple, the temple had to be kept hidden for some time… then it was reconstructed again… and today a temple for the goddess will be constructed in Ahmedabad. This 1800-year journey tells us that where there is faith, no matter how many times they are attacked… temples will be constructed… and an example of this is the laying of foundation for the Umiya mata temple in Umiyadham.”

During the event, Shah commended the contribution of members of the Patidar community to the state and the country at large. “The graph of Patidar community’s progress and development runs parallel to Gujarat’s graph of progress and development. The community has contributed in many fields ranging from business to education, technology and trade. Across the world, if there’s a motel, it is invariably run by a Patel… Even along the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, people are aware of the contribution of Gujarati Patidars.”