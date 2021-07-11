Amit Shah to visit NFSU in Gandhinagar on July 12

Shah will also visit the Cyber Defence Centre where officials from Saudi Arabia had come to train in cyber warfare, officials said. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on July 12 to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). Equipped with the state-of-the-art systems, this centre can not only trace the origin of drugs smuggled into the country, but can also help test employees of private firms in near future, for possible drug abuse.

Shah who will spend about two hours at NFSU, where he is expected to visit the Cyber Defence Centre and witness the functioning of the indigenous Brain Electrical Oscillations Signature (BEOS) profiling system within the university campus, Professor SO Junare, campus director of NFSU said on Saturday.

Shah, along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, will also remain present in a virtual training program related to Investigation of Crime Against Women at NFSU which was established in 2009 when Shah was the home minister in Gujarat.

“This Centre of Excellence will be looking after training and research and will handle basic testing of NDPS. Lot of drugs, smuggled into the country and those used in rave parties is being seized by the authorities. Such seized drugs will be received by the centre for testing and research. Forensic Science Laboratories also conduct similar tests. But they have a limitation that they cannot research on it,” said Astha Pandey, Associate Professor from NFSU.

Pandey said that centre will develop new methods to address the rising needs of multinational companies that are keen to conduct drug tests in their employees. “Workplace drug testing is catching up among private firms in India. Usually this trend was seen in overseas locations. There is a lot of demand from multinational firms in metropolitan cities wanting to test their employees. Such samples from employees could also be sent to this centre of excellence,” Professor Pandey added.

This Centre of Excellence accredited by the Union Home Department of the Government of India will also work on developing indigenous “crime-scene kits” which can help in prompt testing of drug samples that are seized by different agencies.

NFSU currently has 1750 students of which 180 are foreign students. Among the foreign students studying at the university, 40 are police officers from Zimbabwe.

Shah will also visit the Cyber Defence Centre where officials from Saudi Arabia had come to train in cyber warfare, officials said.

The Union home minister will also be witnessing the indigenously developed BEOS profiling system developed and patented by NFSU where signatures from the brain of a primary offender, eye witness or conspirator is recorded and analysed for detailed understanding about the suspect’s level of involvement or participation in the crime.

Shah to inaugurate community centre at Swaminarayan Mandir

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a community centre at Swaminarayan Mandir at Adalaj in Gandhinagar on July 12. This fully air-conditioned centre has been built at cost of Rs 11 crore and can accommodate about 2200 people, stated an official release.