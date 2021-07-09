Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on July 11,12

Shah is likely to arrive in Ahmedabad either on Saturday night or Sunday early morning. (Express Photo)

Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar constituency Amit Shah will be in Gujarat on July 11 and 12 to attend a host of programmes in his constituency that includes participation in the ‘mangala aarti’ at the temple of Lord Jagannath before the beginning of the annual Rath Yatra in the Ahmedabad city on July 12.

Shah is likely to arrive in Ahmedabad either on Saturday night or Sunday early morning.

A close aide of Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency said that the latter is expected to attend various programmes falling within the Ghatlodia, Sanand and Kalol assembly constituencies which are part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on July 11 and 12.

On July 11, Shah is likely to visit Bopal-Ghuma area of Ahmedabad to inaugurate various projects imcluding a library, a civic centre, a water distribution project etc.. Later in the day, he is expected to visit nearby Sanand town to either dedicate or lay foundation stone of various developmental projects.

The next day, Shah will attend the ‘mangala aarti’ at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad city before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from there in the morning.

Subsequently, Shah is expected to visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch the beautification work of a village pond there. From the same venue, he is likely to dedicate or lay foundation stone of developmental works virtually.

Later in the day, Shah is also expected to visit National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to inaugurate a newly constructed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances detection centre. The Union Home Minister is also expected to attend a couple of other programmes at the NFSU.