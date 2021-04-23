Amit Shah to visit DRDO Covid facility today

The 900-bed Covid facility gets ready at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit a 900-bed dedicated covid care hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Gujarat University (GU) Friday.

“The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been planned for tomorrow,” principal secretary education Anju Sharma confirmed.

She added, “He will not be inaugurating the hospital but will visit to review the preparations. The facility will start operations from Saturday after a thorough sanitisation and cleaning of the area.”

A dry run was held at the hospital, an initiative by the state government with oxygen-equipped beds at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre in Memnagar. The estimated expenditure is Rs 60 crore for the facility to be operational for three months.

Sources in the BJP said that after visiting DRDO’s Covid hospital on Friday morning, Shah is expected to chair a meeting of senior party officials and government functionaries and take stock of the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

Shah is expected to spend 2-3 days in Gujarat, sources added.