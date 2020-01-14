Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of IISs in Gujarat tomorrow

The IISs in Gandhinagar will be set up with help with Tata Education Development Trust which has been chosen through a bidding process, stated an official release from the state government. (File Photo) The IISs in Gandhinagar will be set up with help with Tata Education Development Trust which has been chosen through a bidding process, stated an official release from the state government. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) at Gandhinagar on January 15.

The institute promises to skill 5,000 students every year and will be set up on 20 acres at Nasmed in Gandhinagar district. Attempts will be made to place 70 per cent of the students from this institute, stated an official release from the state government on Monday. In the past, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneu-rship had approved the proposal to set up IISs at three locations in Kanpur, Mumbai and Ahmeda-bad on not-for-profit Public-Private-Partnership basis.

The IISs in Gandhinagar will be set up with help with Tata Education Development Trust which has been chosen through a bidding process, the statement added. Apart from Shah, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, and Natrajan Chandrase-karan, chairman of the board of Tata Sons, will also remain present at the event on Wednesday.

