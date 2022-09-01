scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Amit Shah to inaugurate AIPDM in Ahmedabad on September 4

Participants from the administration and employees under police departments from around 19 states and union territories are expected to attend the three-day event.

The meet is scheduled to be held at TransStadia in Ahmedabad's Kankaria and Gujarat Police Academy at Karai. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Ahmedabad is all set to host the sixth All India Prison Duty Meet (AIPDM), a biennial event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, from September 4-6, Gujarat IG Prisons KLN Rao said Wednesday.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

Participants from the administration and employees under police departments from around 19 states and union territories are expected to attend the three-day event.

The meet is scheduled to be held at TransStadia in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria and Gujarat Police Academy at Karai. According to Rao, Ahmedabad had last organised AIPDM in 2007 which was the second ever meet.

