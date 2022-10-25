Amit Shah to chair ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ meet

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will preside over the Western Regional meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ on Saturday from the secretariat in Gandhinagar. The meeting, which will be in hybrid mode, will discuss the drug menace and ways to mitigate it, a government release said. Apart from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Director general of police Ashish Bhatia, and state officials who will attend the meeting in-person, other states and union territories will participate via video conference.

Sources told The Indian Express that all officers of Superintendent of Police and above ranks, from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, will also be present in the meeting.

Police chiefs from other states are also expected to attend virtually. The meeting is scheduled for 5 pm.

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi told The Indian Express on Sunday that security agencies had arrested 700 members of a drug mafia which included 30 Pakistani and Irani nationals.