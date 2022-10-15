Amit Shah seeks help of non-resident Gujaratis, praises PM for ushering in era of ‘politics of performance’

Seeking the help of non-resident Gujaratis (NRGs) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in an era of “politics of performance” by eliminating appeasement, casteism and dynastic politics.

“The biggest work done by Narendrabhai was to give a platform for the talented in the democratic setup. Those who have the ability were given a platform. Narendrabhai rooted out parivarvad (dynasty politics), jaativad (caste politics) and tustikaran (appeasement) from the country and started an era of politics of performance. Those who perform, people will elect them,” said Shah, virtually addressing ‘Pravasi Gujarati Parv 2022’ from Himachal Pradesh where he is presently campaigning for the BJP.

ગુજરાતે દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં પરિવર્તન પણ કર્યુ અને ગુજરાતે દરેક ક્ષેત્રની અંદર ટોચ પર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ પણ કર્યો તેમજ પહોંચીને બતાવ્યું પણ ખરું. ન્યુ ઈન્ડિયા બનાવવામાં ગુજરાતનું સૌથી મોટું યોગદાન છે. pic.twitter.com/Ox4sS9nksR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2022

“Today, all political parties who engaged in dynastic politics have been losing elections to BJP. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, Narendrabhai has won on the basis of development. He has completely eliminated appeasement,” added Shah, who promised to be present at the dinner event later in the evening where Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also expected to remain present.

The event is being organised by AIANA (Association of Indian Americans in North America) and Tv9 media group.

The Union minister also appealed to the NRGs attending the event to become ambassadors for BJP and help the party in the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections. “Your word is highly valued in your respective villages and so when elections are due in 2022, I request you all become ambassadors of the BJP and spread the word of the party and Narendrabhai across the villages of the state,” he added.

Shah said the Gujarat model was being implemented across the country under the leadership of PM Modi. “Gujarat has laid the foundations for development in the country and today the country is moving ahead on this very Gujarat model under the leadership of Modiji… Gujarat has developed such a model which has made multi-party democratic parliamentary system successful. Today, Gujarat is playing the biggest role in the story of New India,” he said.

“When Narendrabhai became the chief minister of this state, a large portion of people in the country had lost trust in the country’s democracy. Everyone used to wonder if the multi-party democratic parliamentary system could ensure the welfare of the country. The accepted path for development had left a large portion of the country underdeveloped. Everyone used to feel that the democratic system is not for us. During such a time, Narendrabhai successfully implemented the concept of welfare state as visualised by those who built the Constitution,” Shah added, addressing the audience in Gujarati.

Listing out various schemes launched and implemented by Modi in Gujarat, Shah said through Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, Sagar Khedu Kalyan Yojana, Kisan Yarta, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana and Vibrant Gujarat, Modi transformed Gujarat.

Comparing “the policy paralysis” during the “Manmohan Singh-Sonia Gandhi government”, Shah said PM Modi had given houses, toilets, electricity, drinking water, bank accounts and free rations and health schemes to the poor.

Shah said PM Modi was promoting Indian culture and religious heritage across the world. “Till now, Congress and so-called secular parties never promoted our cultural heritage during their rule. Today when any global political leader comes to meet Narendrabhai, then he gifts them the Gita with pride.”

Shah also said that PM Modi has helped beautify temples at Somnath, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and is now building a Ram temple at Ayodhya.