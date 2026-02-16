‘Farmers’ interests protected’: Amit Shah says Rahul spreading lies on trade deals with US, EU, UK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of “spreading lies and misleading farmers” over India’s trade deals with the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States, asserting that the Narendra Modi government has fully safeguarded the country’s agriculture and dairy sectors.

Giving an assurance to fishermen, cattle-rearers and farmers of India, Shah added that PM Modi can never compromise with their interests.

Shah was addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after inaugurating a pilot project of Central Bank Digital Currency-based Public Distribution System and launching a grain ATM – Annapurti.

“Congress has a history of misleading people by speaking lies. It just makes me laugh: in the Parliament of this country, the sahabzade of Congress Rahul Gandhi talks about farmers,” Shah said.

“Today, I want to ask them how much grains they bought from farmers during the 10 years of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. And 10 years of Narendra Modi government. We have bought 15 times more grains on MSP from farmers than you. In your times, the budget for farmers was just Rs 26,000 crore. And Narendra Modi has increased this budget to Rs 1.29 lakh crore. Once in 70 years, by giving a handheld toy of loan waiver, you misled the farmers. Modiji is creating a system by depositing Rs 6000 in the account of every farmer every year so that they do not have to take loan,” the Union Minister said.

Accusing the Congress and Gandhi of spreading lies on trade deals with the EU, the UK and the US, Shah challenged the Congress leader to debate the issue publicly.

“Friends, they are misleading (that) farmers’ interests have been damaged in the trade deals with the EU, UK and the US. I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi, ‘choose a platform, even a youth morcha president of BJP will debate with you on who has harmed farmers and who has worked for their welfare.”

Shah then said, “In the trade deals with the EU, England and America, Narendra Modiji has secured farmers’ interests entirely. Nobody needs to worry…”

Speaking on Gandhi’s remark that PM Modi has finished India’s dairy sector with the US deal, Shah said: “Rahul Gandhiji, what lies are you spreading? We are the people who are paving the way for the progress of the dairy sector. In all three deals, Narendra Modiji has completely secured the interests of the dairy sector. And through its medium, a road has opened to send the products of our fishermen and farm products to the entire world.”

Shah said, “Again, I want to assure the fishermen, cattle-rearers and farmers of India that BJP leader Narendra Modi will never compromise with your interests. It is impossible.”

He alleged that Congress talked about ‘Garibi Hatao’, but did no concrete work for it. “In just 10 years, by providing housing, power, gas, gutter, food grains, Rs 5 lakh health insurance, potable water, Modiji not only raised people’s standard of living, but also brought 27 crore people above poverty line.”

Shah also spoke on the digital transformation of the country in the last 11-12 years. Mentioning the CBDC-based Public Distribution System (PDS) system, Shah said that the same Digital India initiative was making its debut in the field of PDS. He added that it will bring transparency and eradicate corruption from the PDS system.

Shah said that in various parts of the country like disturbed areas of North-East and backward districts, middlemen used to siphon off grains meant for the poor. But now with the latest initiative, the poor will get their right with total transparency, he said.

He expressed confidence that the system will be implemented in all the states of the country in the next 3-4 years.

Using ‘Annapurti’ Grain ATMs, PDS beneficiaries in Gujarat will receive one kg packets of toor dal, chana, salt and sugar through automated machines 24X7.

The function was also attended by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among others.