Amit Shah reviews development works in his constituency, Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting of development works in his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar, Sunday.

In the meeting held at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s north-west zone’s Bodakdev office, the Union Home Minister directed municipal corporation officials to undertake interlinking of all lakes in Gandhinagar constituency along with priority to economically weaker sections in housing policy.

During the review meeting of development works in all four Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Ahmedabad that are under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency-Naranpura, Ghatlodiya, Sabarmati and Vejalpur- directions were passed for development and beautification of lakes through interlinking, to stop inflow of sewage water if any, to check water leakage, to arrange a regular source of water in order to maintain water level under experts’ supervision in a time bound manner.

Also, a review of plantation drives undertaken in last two years was also sought by the Home Minister.

During the meeting, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar gave a presentation of new and ongoing development works in these four constituencies. Projects like Naranpura Sports complex, Gandhi Ashram Precinct development project, Pallav-Pragatinagar spilt flyover bridge, multi-level parking near Sindhu Bhawan, 200 MLD water treatment plant neat Jaspur, CIMS hospital four lane railway overbridge, Chharodi lake development project and Bopal ecology park.

Further, review of development projects like water, sewage, storm water, housing, roads, bridges, underpass, building, gardens was undertaken during the meeting that was attended by Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, Vejalpur MLA Kishorbhai Chauhan, Ghatlodiya MLA Bhupendra Patel and Sabarmati MLA Arvind Patel and other senior AMC officials.