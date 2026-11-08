Strict approach key to curb drug menace in Ahmedabad: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah, on the eve of Diwali, conducted a “comprehensive review” of sensitive matters, including law and order and public safety, during a high-level meeting in Ahmedabad.
A statement issued by the state government on Saturday evening said Shah “offered necessary suggestions and directives to the state government on key issues, including the drought situation in the state, farmers’ concerns, “Love Jihad”, economic offences, the situation in border districts, and encroachments.”
On narcotics, the statement said, “To achieve the goal of a ‘drug-free India’ by 2029, the Union Home Minister directed that a strict approach be adopted to control narcotics and intoxicating substances in the state. This includes formulating an action plan, expanding the scope of the 1933 control room, and ensuring that all relevant agencies conduct intensive enforcement drives.”
The matters on agenda also included including law and order, cybercrime, police modernisation, border and coastal security, narcotics substance control, disaster management, forensic affairs, counter-terrorism, inter-state cooperation, the criminal justice system, the CAA, the Census, the Agniveer scheme, prison administration, and special courts.
The meeting was held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the State Home Department, and various security agencies.
The statement also said that senior officials briefed Shah on the status of “illegal Bangladesh nationals in the state, POCSO cases, NDPS (Narcotics Drugs) cases, the implementation of ICJS/CCTNS, FIRs, charge sheets, the ‘e-Sakshya’ application, and e-summons. They also provided updates on the Medico-Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR), the Model Prisons Act, the Model Prison Manual, mobile forensic vans, the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), manpower requirements across various departments and organisations, and plans to address these requirements.”
Discussions were also held on various matters concerning the state’s judiciary, including the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), court-related affairs, evening courts, expediting proceedings with a focus on technical evidence, necessary recruitment within the courts, increasing the number of public prosecutors, and strengthening the public prosecution system.
Issues related to cybercrime and counterterrorism included “the establishment of S4C, the 1930 helpline, the Central Investigation Analytical Repository, the deployment of ‘Cyber Commandos’, counter-terrorism efforts, the dedicated UA(P)A cell, the model Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure, and the use of the iMOT portal, including regular data updates. Discussions also covered the NTDFAC, the status of the ‘District Police Module’, data on the duration of stay of foreign nationals, the status of the use of the ‘Foreigners Identification Portal’ in the state, district-wise citizenship data (under the CAA), extradition arrangements for fugitives, and the PSARA portal.”
The statement said that border security and disaster management wwre also discussed. It said, “Detailed discussions were held on several matters, including coastal security and suspicious activities related to border security; the status of the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’; the establishment, capacity building, and operational readiness of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF); the availability and implementation of the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) and the National Disaster Mitigation Fund; the status of urban flood mitigation schemes and projects in Ahmedabad; the current status of ‘enemy properties’ within the state; and issues concerning arms licences.”
Gujarat Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary to the CM and Principal Secretary of the Home Department, presented details of the work undertaken over the past three years.