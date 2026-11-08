Strict approach key to curb drug menace in Ahmedabad: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah, on the eve of Diwali, conducted a “comprehensive review” of sensitive matters, including law and order and public safety, during a high-level meeting in Ahmedabad.

A statement issued by the state government on Saturday evening said Shah “offered necessary suggestions and directives to the state government on key issues, including the drought situation in the state, farmers’ concerns, “Love Jihad”, economic offences, the situation in border districts, and encroachments.”

On narcotics, the statement said, “To achieve the goal of a ‘drug-free India’ by 2029, the Union Home Minister directed that a strict approach be adopted to control narcotics and intoxicating substances in the state. This includes formulating an action plan, expanding the scope of the 1933 control room, and ensuring that all relevant agencies conduct intensive enforcement drives.”