Amit Shah stresses on making India’s coastal security impenetrable

Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah emphasized on making India’s coastal security impenetrable through the use of technology and specialized training for security forces, during his visit to the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Devbhoomi Dwarka on Saturday.

Shah arrived at the NACP to interact with officials of Border Security Force (BSF), Gujarat Police, and trainees at the academy, where he also reviewed the security challenges faced by the 1600 kilometer long coastline of Gujarat, which is manned by BSF, Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat Police and other agencies.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the BSF and NACP to establish an institute on a terrain that presents adverse weather conditions and geographical challenges.

“I am confident that in the future the NACP will provide intensive and high-level training to the Marine Police of various coastal states of the country and would make a significant contribution to the security of the coastal areas. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are working towards making coastal security strong and impenetrable by using new technologies, and we are seriously assessing the challenges to coastal security to address maritime threats,” said Shah, while interacting with BSF officials.

Also present on this occasion were Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General BSF, and Gyanendra Singh Malik, Inspector General (IG), BSF Gujarat Frontier.

“IG Malik briefed Home Minister Shah on the NACP, which has been set up in merely six months from the task being given to the BSF. Till now a total of 427 Police personnel from Coastal States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar, Puducherry, Gujarat Custom, BSF and CISF have been trained in 07 courses,” said a spokesperson for the BSF.

Shah arrived in Devbhoomi Dwarka Saturday noon on a chopper after he landed at the Jamnagar airport in the morning hours.