History of independent India will have 2 parts – before 2014 and after: Amit Shah

Asserting that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about radical changes in all fields, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday said that when the history of 100 years of the country after independence is written, it will be divided into two parts – India before 2014 and after 2014.

“2014 will be marked as an important year for the history of the country. After 25-50 years, if someone writes history of 100 years after independence, it will have two parts; India before 2014 and India after 2014. And this change has been created due to people’s democratic acceptance of leadership,” the Union Minister said.

Shah was speaking at Town Hall in Gandhinagar after launching a pilot project – PM Family Care Tracker – for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The project aims to coordinate various aspects of a child’s progress among others till he/she turns 16.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, and top officials of the Health department, among others, were present on the occasion.

Shah said that in 2014, people of India elected the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. And after that, he added, work has been done to bring about radical change in every field.

“A time-bound planning has been made for the development of every single field (after the BJP came to power at the Centre). Not a single field has been left out… And the leader of BJP Narendra Modi has given a new definition of thorough development and development of all,” Shah said.

He also asserted that every penny released by the Narendra Modi government reaches directly to the beneficiaries in full.

Shah said long-term planning and policies have been framed for specific areas such as national security, culture, education, economy, infrastructure and industrial development in the direction of self-reliance. If found necessary, the policies have been modified as well, he added.

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Shah said he saw extreme poverty while travelling in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said that many families were without homes, without toilets, cooking gas, potable water and health facilities etc. and in the last 12 years, the Modi government has provided those poor families with houses, power, tap water, toilets, gas cylinders, free grains, free health facility up to Rs 5 lakh and cheaper medicines.

Shah said that PM Modi has done the task of giving the poor families their share of development after independence. “They had struggled for it for 70 years,” he said.

Speaking on the PM – Family Care Tracker project, he said that it has covered 16 schemes for the welfare of the people to ensure that nobody has been deprived of benefits.

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“Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of Ram Rajya in this country. During Bapu’s time, during the time of slavery, all these schemes could not have been thought of. But Bapu had given a very simple definition of Ram Rajya — one which has concern for the people, which takes care of the people and which grooms people that indeed is Ram Rajya,” he said.

PM Family Care Tracker

PM Family Care Tracker project coordinates data of various departments such as Health, Woman and Child Development and Education to track various indicators of beneficiaries. It will integrate databases of the three departments and bring it on an integrated portal.

An official release stated, “Under the system, alerts will be generated automatically if a child misses vaccination or drops out of school. Notifications will reach local officials, legislators and Members of Parliament, enabling volunteers and government authorities to intervene promptly and ensure that every child receives essential services. The platform will digitally track the health and nutrition of children from the prenatal stage until the age of 16.”

The pilot project will initially be implemented in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and, if successful, is proposed to be expanded across Gujarat and later replicated in other states, officials said.