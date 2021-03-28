Amit Shah inaugurates private hospital in Ahmedabad

Indicating that Shah left in a hurry, sources said he was scheduled to inaugurate the private hospital at 10 am. (Express File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Ahmedabad since March 26 on a private visit, inaugurated Devasya Superspeciality Kidney and Multispeciality hospital, a private facility, at Bopal area in Ahmedabad Sunday.

“Shah was to stay here till March 29. However, due to some reason he left early Sunday morning after inaugurating the (private) hospital in Bopal. He left for Delhi and from there he held an urgent press conference,” an associate of Shah said.

Indicating that Shah left in a hurry, sources said he was scheduled to inaugurate the private hospital at 10 am. However, sources added, he reached for the event around 9 to 9.15 am and then reached the airport by 10 to 10.30 am.