Amit Shah reviews Covid situation in his Gandhinagar constituency

According to Gandhinagar Collector, Amit Shah has said that he would take regular updates. (Express Photo) According to Gandhinagar Collector, Amit Shah has said that he would take regular updates. (Express Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, reviewed Covid-19 situation and progress in various development projects in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency through a meeting held via video conference. The meeting was attended by collectors, district development officers and municipal commissioners of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya said, “The meeting went on for around an hour. He mainly discussed about the Covid-19 situation in Gandhinagar. He also asked about the steps being taken by the administration to contain the spread. He told us to focus more on house to house survey and getting rapid tests done.”

“He then reviewed the progress in development works apart from the individual benefit schemes like Ayushman Bharat, widow pension, disability pension, old age pension, electricity scheme and drinking water schemes. Apart from that, he also enquired about the tree plantation drives in the constituency and asked us about our planning,” Arya added.

According to Arya, Shah has said that he would take regular updates of all this. “He may take similar review meeting next week,” Arya said.

Recently, Shah had announced selection of five villages from his constituency – Mankol and Modasar in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district, Billeshwarpura and Ramnagar in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district and Rupal in Gandhinagar taluka — as part of the ‘Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd