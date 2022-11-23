From Nehru to Sonia Gandhi, Congress insulted B R Ambedkar; BJP built five memorials for him: Shah

Accusing five generations of Congress leadership of insulting B R Ambedkar and using Dalits as a vote bank, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday it was the BJP that built five memorials for the chief draftsman of the Constitution, including one in London.

Addressing an election rally at the Dasada Assembly seat, a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes currently held by Congress, Shah said, “For so many years, Congress did only politics with regard to Dalits. But after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, there were two Presidents. The BJP government appointed an Adivasi woman, from a poor household (President Droupadi Murmu) and the second was Dalit President Ramnath Kovind”.

“Five generations, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Sonia Gandhi, did not leave any stone unturned to insult Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was not allowed in Parliament, he was not given a Bharat Ratna, and nor was a memorial made for him. It is only for votes, they kept chanting his name. I want to ask the Congress leadership what they did for such a big personality from the Dalit community, who made India’s constitution.”

He said Modi and the BJP made a memorial for Ambedkar at Mhow, his birthplace in Madhya Pradesh. “In London, where he studied, a similar memorial was built. In Nagpur a Deeksha Bhoomi was built, in Delhi where he breathed his last, a mahaparinirvan sthal was built and in Mumbai where he was cremated, Chaitanya Bhoomi was built. Five pilgrimage spots were made for Ambedkar by the BJP government,” Shah told the audience during his second election rally of the day. The first was held at Jasdan in Rajkot.

“April 14 was declared as Samrasta Divas and November 26 was declared as Constitution Day and by doing all this, the BJP government has inscribed the name of Ambedkar in gold,” he added.

Comparing the state budget presented in 1990 in Gujarat with that of the Bhupendra Patel government earlier this year, Shah said, “The last budget of Congress party was in 1990 when Rs 180 crore was allocated for Scheduled Castes. In the latest budget this time, the BJP government has made a provision to spend Rs 6000 crore.”

Shah said the “world’s biggest pumping station” is at Dasada. “If you look up, the hat over your head will fall. It is that high. From here (Narmada) water is lifted and supplied to the entire Saurashtra. This has been done by the BJP government,” he said asking the audience to elect a BJP MLA from the seat in upcoming polls on December 1.