Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel, CR Paatil meet PM in Delhi

The meeting was held at the PM’s official residence here and the three leaders are likely to have discussed several issues related to Gujarat, they said.

Various aspects of the party’s preparation for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls were said to be part of the discussions. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party’s state unit chief CR Paatil, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, sources said.

Various aspects of the party’s preparation for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls were said to be part of the discussions. Other issues include appointments in the state-run boards and corporations, selection of party candidates, and strategy to counter the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in Gujarat, sources said.

with PTI inputs

15-10-2022
