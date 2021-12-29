Amit Shah cautions Gujarat govt against rising Covid cases, asks state machinery to be vigilant

Shah’s comments come at a time when the crucial state-sponsored Vibrant Gujarat summit is round the corner and the number of new Covid cases has seen a spike from 204 cases Monday to 394 cases Tuesday.

Warning the Gujarat government against the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Wednesday asked the state machinery to be more vigilant.

“Once again coronavirus has changed its form and is slowly coming before us. This is the time when municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats and the state government need to be more vigilant,” Shah said in a virtual address at an event organised by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC).

“In the last three days, the state government has held meetings at different levels, including with the Chief Minister, the Health Minister and the Chief Secretary. A video conference has also been held with district collectors, district development officers and health officers. I am aware of these meetings. But till the time there is awareness among people and until we abide by the rules and regulations made by the state government, we will not be able to control to the spread of Covid,” he said while speaking at the event where he virtually inaugurated 14 gardens in the state capital and other facilities in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts. One of the gardens is named after former Prime Minister Late Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Shah’s comments come at a time when the crucial state-sponsored Vibrant Gujarat summit is round the corner and the number of new Covid cases has seen a spike from 204 cases Monday to 394 cases Tuesday. The Omicron tally of Gujarat stands at 78 with five new cases being detected Tuesday.

During his speech, Shah also listed out a number of development works that were carried out within the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“Any development work that I have proposed as a Parliamentarian, the state government, office of Gandhinagar district collector, Ahmedabad district collector’s office and both the municipal corporations have given priority to them and implemented them. In 2021, 1,261 works worth Rs 1,413 crore were completed in Gandhinagar. Similarly, foundation stones for 106 works worth Rs 929 crore were laid,” the minister told the gathering where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.