Amit Prashant to be officiating director at IIT Gandhinagar

Amit Prashant, Professor of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), will take over as the officiating director of the institute Tuesday as the founding director, Prof Sudhir K Jain, bid adieu to the institute Monday. Prof Jain (62) has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

“IITGN will continue to scale newer heights with fresh ideas, opportunities and collaborations. I am grateful to all for being with me during these 12 years and for all the affection and support,” Prof Sudhir Jain said in his parting note.

Jain, who took charge in June 2009, was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2020 for his distinguished service in the field of science and engineering. It was his third term as the director of IITGN.