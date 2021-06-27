Amit Chavda visits families of those who died of Covid in Sabarkantha

The Gujarat Congress had recently released an online form for people to fill details on Covid deaths in their families. Against the official Covid death figure of Gujarat which stood at 10,051, the Gujarat Congress claimed that it received details of at least 30,000 such deaths. (express)

As part of the party’s outreach programme ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Gujarat, senior leaders of state Congress have started visiting families that lost their loved ones due to Covid.

On Saturday, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda visited such families in four villages of Sabarkantha.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chavda said, “I met eight families that have lost their dear ones due to Covid. On an average, these families had to spend between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh for treatment and yet couldn’t save them. One of the families told me that they had to face immense difficulty to procure injections for the treatment of mucormycosis for their father who could not be saved.”

“In another village, two siblings, hardly thirty years of age, lost their lives due to Covid. We met another family that spent Rs 16 lakh to save one of their members, in vain. However, in the death certificate given by the authorities, reason was not mentioned as Covid despite producing all medical documents. The villagers told us that on an average, they lost 40 to 50 persons in each of the four villages due to Covid in the past one year… so we can understand the magnitude of the damage caused by the pandemic in Gujarat villages,” Chavda added.

The Gujarat Congress had recently released an online form for people to fill details on Covid deaths in their families. Against the official Covid death figure of Gujarat which stood at 10,051, the Gujarat Congress claimed that it received details of at least 30,000 such deaths.

“In the coming days, our party leaders will visit other districts to connect with people affected by the pandemic and understand their woes,” added Chavda.